HC restrains Udhay from linking EPS to Kodanad case, graft

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Thursday, granted an interim injunction, restraining TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from making defamatory allegations against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, connecting him with the Kodanad heist-cum-murder and corruption cases.

The court, hearing a petition seeking damages, observed that the materials placed before it by the plaintiff state that the defendant’s comments would tarnish the plaintiff’s reputation and issued notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin returnable in two weeks.

Palaniswami moved the HC seeking permanent injunction on Udhayanidhi from making comments against him in connection with the Kodanad case and to direct him to pay Rs.1.10 crore for the damages.

The case was listed before Justice RN Manjula. Senior counsel Vijay Narayan appearing for EPS contended that on September 7, Udhayanidhi released a statement on his X handle about Sanatana Dharma, mentioning EPS in a derogatory manner. It was demeaning and mentioning that the petitioner was trying to escape from the Kodanad heist-cum-robbery and corruption cases. Further, the counsel contended that, not even once EPS was questioned in the Kodanad case and no corruption case was registered against him.

Udhayanidhi made direct reference to EPS, we are months away from the Parliament election. At this juncture, these derogatory remarks may tarnish image and reputation of EPS. So, he sought permanent injunction, restraining Udhayanidhi from making any comments against EPS, connecting him with the murder and corruption cases.

After the submission, the judge observed that the materials placed before the court by the plaintiff, explains that there is no doubt that the defendant’s comments would tarnish the plaintiff’s reputation. Further, the judge granted interim injunction restraining Udhayanidhi from making comments against EPS for two weeks.

The judge also issued notice to Udhayanidhi returnable in two weeks and posted the matter to October 5 for further hearing.