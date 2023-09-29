HC restrains special officer from probing into Madurai Victoria Edward Hall dispute

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has restrained the special officer from proceeding with the enquiry into the illegalities of Victoria Edward Hall, Madurai till further orders are passed by a single Judge.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu observed that it appears that the special officer may not be empowered to conduct an enquiry, however, that does not bar the registrar from conducting an enquiry in the Victoria Edward hall.

The bench observed that since the case is pending for final disposal before the single Judge, the status quo as of today be maintained by all the parties.

Further, the authorities may take steps as may be permissible under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, the bench observed.