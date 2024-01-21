HC rejects plea to declare public holidays on Rama Navami and Sivarathri

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (HC) has refused to direct the State to declare public holidays on Rama Navami and Sivarathri. A petitioner Arjunan Elayaraja from Cuddalore moved the HC seeking to direct the State to pass an order to declare public holidays on those days.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The petitioner contended that Lord Ram is a role model deity for Hindus and hence sought to declare a public holiday on Rama Navami and Sivarathri, to enable the devotees to perform poojas.

After the submission, the bench observed that under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, the court cannot pass such orders to declare public holidays and subsequently disposed the case.