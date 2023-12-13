HC Registrar General told to respondin suo motu case against Ministers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Registrar General (RG) of the court to respond to the initiation of suo motu criminal revision against incumbent and former ministers in the state.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the batch of suo motu cases initiated against Ministers K Ponmudy, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu and former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS).

The counsel for High Court Registrar General appeared as the court impleaded in the suo motu against Minister Ponmudy. The counsel sought time to commence their side arguments.

After the submission, the judge directed the RG to respond regarding the suo motu criminal revision initiated against the Ministers and former ministers in disproportionate asset (DA) cases. The judge also posted the matter to January 8 for further hearing.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, the predecessor of Justice G Jayachandran initiated series of suo motu revisions against the discharge of Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, K Ponmudy, Thangam Thennarasu and I Periyasamy, former CM OPS and former minister B Valarmathi from DA cases.

After the changeover of portfolios and reshuffling of Judges, all the suo motu cases were listed before Justice G Jayachandran who is holding the portfolio of hearing cases against MP/MLAs.

Justice Jayachandran impleaded RG of the High Court as Ponmudy filed an application that the suo motu was initiated on suspicion over the case transferred from one sessions court to another sessions court.