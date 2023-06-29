HC raps State for not complying with its order

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay the rental arrears of Rs 57.60 lakh to Veeracholapuram Ardhanareeswarar temple, for the land leased out to construct Kallakurichi district collectorate, SP office, and district courts.



The first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu wondered why the government had not paid the rental dues, which was already instructed by the MHC to pay the amount within one month.



The bench also questioned the Tamil Nadu government for not complying with the order pronounced by the MHC on March 30, 2023. The MHC has directed the Tamil Nadu government to deposit an advance amount and pending arrears at the rate of Rs 1.6 lakh from July 2020.



Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram sought two more months to deposit the amount. However, the bench refused to grant the sought time and insisted to pay the arrears within four weeks.



The Public Interest Litigation was filed by S Deiveegan a former chairman of the board of trustees of the temple, claiming that the government had not paid the arrears of Rs.57.60 lakh even though the MHC ordered to do so. The petitioner added that the government has not taken any steps to renovate the temple which is in dilapidated condition now.

