HC questions move to allow liquor in stadia, halls

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state to respond to how the amendment of Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) rules, 1981, can restrict sale of liquor at public events, sports events, stadia and music concerts, etc..

Advocate K Balu moved the High Court challenging the government’s decision to amend the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, allowing possession and serving of liquor to guests during national and international events in convention halls and stadiums.

The case was listed before the first division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram submitted that the state has made changes in government order and restricted the selling of liquor at public events.

As per the government order, liquor can be served in enclosed spaces in stadia, national and international conferences. To accommodate the foreign delegates and guests the government has allowed to serve the liquor only in enclosed spaces so the liquor cannot be sold, said the AG.

The AG also submitted that the state has regulated the liquor-serving scheme, if an organiser planning to serve liquor at an international convention he must get a special FL12 license.

Intervening the submission, the bench wondered if any caste outfit, organising an international convention and getting FL12 permit to serve the liquor, what would be the consequences. Likewise, if a music concert organiser has an FL12 permit and sells the entry ticket with a complement of liquor by charging it from the ticket, how it can be considered as not selling liquor and only serving, wondered the bench.

Further, the Chief Justice also observed that the Constitution prescribes to prohibit liquor whereas in Tamil Nadu the state is running the liquor sales and making money out of it.

The AG contended that major revenue for the state exchequer coming from the liquor sale is a wrong perception.

Senior counsel NL Raja appearing for the petitioner contended that the law prohibits consumption of liquor in public places hence the serving of liquor in stadia, national and international conferences should also be prohibited.

After the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter to December 14.