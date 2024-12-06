HC puts brakes on Madurai airport land acquisition, orders State's response

MADURAI: Madras High Court's Madurai bench on Thursday directed the authorities not to evict dwellers from Chinna Udaippu, a village in which lands have been acquired for the expansion of the Madurai airport.

A petitioner from the village, P Malairajan, said the 350 Dalit families of the village are suffering untold misery because of the move. He argued before the court that lands in which they have been living for time immemorial are set to be snatched. They are engaged in family-run businesses for their livelihoods, and depending on schools nearby, their lives may get hit by the acquisition.

The land acquisition for Madurai airport around Chinna Udaippu began in 1921 and continued periodically. Over 700 hectares of agricultural land and valuable property belonging to the villagers were acquired to build Madurai airport. After the land acquisition process was over, respondent authorities failed to disperse compensation to around 50 members of the landholders.

Further, it was argued before the HC that government authorities forced the villagers to vacate their houses and lands without proper notification. The authorities did not initiate a proper plan or scheme for resettlement and rehabilitation, the court was told.

Moreover, the given compensation was very meagre compared to market value.

But now, they are forcefully trying to evict the villagers from their property in violation of their rights and against basic humanity, they argued, which they said led to their protest.

Meanwhile, the State government counsel asked for adequate time to respond.

After hearing the submissions, a division comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice AD Maria Clete directed the respondent authorities not to evict the villagers until December 19 and adjourned the case.