HC orders State to file action taken report on illegal hoardings, banners

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to file an action taken report against the erring officials who gave permission to erect political hoardings and banners on roads.

A batch of petitions were filed in the High Court seeking action against the officials who gave permission to the political parties to erect digital banners on roads, due to which various deaths happened in Tamil Nadu.

The case was listed before the first division bench of the MHC comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu. The government pleader appearing for the State submitted that the erection of digital banners was prohibited in the State and actions had been taken against the officials, who gave permission.

Senior counsel R Viduthalai, appearing for DMK, contended that the party has issued a statement to restrict the party functionaries from erecting banners on public roads.

After the submissions, the bench directed the State to file an action taken report against the erring officials and posted the matter to October 5 for further hearing.