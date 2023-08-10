HC orders protection to AIADMK conference

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed district police to provide protection for the conduct of AIADMK’s golden jubilee conference at Valayankulam on August 20.

RB Udhayakumar, district secretary of AIADMK (Rural Madurai West) in a petition sought Madurai Superintendent of Police to grant police protection for his party’s ‘Golden Jubilee Awakening Conference of Heroic History’ scheduled to be held between 6 am and 9 30 pm, at Valayankulam village, Tiruparankundram taluk of Madurai district on August 20.

The former Minister said police protection is required to ensure peaceful conduct of the conference, which would attract significant traffic and any improper planning would cause great inconvenience to the general public. Further, the party received reliable information that certain outside and unwanted elements from political parties, who oppose the AIADMK, are conspiring to disrupt the conference by force.

The counsel on behalf of the AIADMK cited that since the conference would be organised in a grand manner involving a large number of cadre and hence adequate police protection is needed.

The Public Prosecutor said the petitioner has been already informed that protection would be provided subject to 22 conditions.

Justice D Nagarjun, after hearing, said the officials concerned should ensure that adequate police protection is provided to maintain law and order and traffic control.