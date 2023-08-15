HC orders funds to forest dept to help MTR families

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the union government to allot adequate funds to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) for the relocation of the Thengumarahada inhabitants.

A special division of the High Court comprising Justice N Satish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that it is the Union government’s duty to allot sufficient funds to restore forest lands and directed the Centre to allot funds immediately.

The bench also observed that within two months of receiving the funds, they should be released to the principal chief forest conservator.

It also directed the forest conservator to use the funds and relocate the 497 families residing in the forest area within four weeks. Further, the bench ordered to file the report on October 10 and adjourned the case.

To curtail the human-animal encounters and to save the animals in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, a proposal was floated in 2011 to relocate the 497 families residing in Thengumarahada. However, it was calculated that the relocation will cost Rs 74.55 crore.

The union government said that the National Tiger Conservation

ity doesn’t have enough funds.

Subsequently, the case was taken by a special bench of the High Court which directed the Union government to allot the necessary funds.