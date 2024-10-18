HC orders action against trustee for shooting Instagram reel inside Thiruverkadu temple

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to initiate action against a trustee of Thiruverkadu Devi Karumariamman temple for performing a dance within the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for an Instagram reel.

Justice M Dhandapani was hearing a petition moved by one K Jayaprakash from Nagapattinam, claiming that the trustee Valarmathi disrespected the values of the temple and hurt the sentiments of devotees.

The petitioner submitted that, on April 14, the trustee along with her crew recorded a dance inside the sanctum and later made a reel out of it and posted it on Instagram.

The incident was reported widely and attracted significant media attention, it deeply offended devotees and hurt their sentiments, claimed the petitioner.

The dance performance was not a spontaneous act; it was well-planned as the crew performed in a synchronised manner by wearing uniform dress, said the petitioner.

Despite the temple management having issued notifications prohibiting the use of mobile phones in and around the temple, the trustee and her crew ignored this directive and proceeded with filming the video, he submitted.

Even though a representation was made before the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department, no action has been taken until now, he claimed, seeking the court’s intervention.

After the submission, the judge directed the HR&CE to submit an action-taken report in this regard and posted the matter to October 29 for further proceedings.