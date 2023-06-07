HC notice to govt on plea to live telecast assembly proceedings

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State to respond to a petition filed by the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakanth seeking an order for live telecast Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly proceedings. The Secretary of the Assembly had earlier argued that it is not possible to telecast the proceedings and the assembly records will be published immediately on the website. The first division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu asked the government to file a response and adjourned the hearing by two weeks.