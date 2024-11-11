HC judges inspect Thamirabarani river to check sewage contamination

MADURAI: High Court judges Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice B Pugalendhi inspected Thamirabarani river in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

The inspection comes in the wake of a petition filed by Muthalankurichi Kamarasu of Seydunganallur, Thoothukudi district, that some portions of the perennial river, which has been serving drinking water purposes and agricultural needs of farmers in Tirunelveli and neighbouring Thoothukudi, were being exposed to pollution as the river’s contaminated with sewage. Citing these, the petitioner sought action to check for contamination in the river. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court earlier ordered that an inspection would be carried out in Thamirabarani based on the petition.

The Judges inspected a sewage carrier near Tirunelveli junction at Kailasapuram and in Sindupoondurai, where the sewage mixes with Thamirabarani river. They also inspected a sewage treatment plant at Ramayanpatti and its functions.

After the inspection, the judges showed their discontent with the Corporation authorities over the sewage treatment plant, which was made functional adjacent to the river. Further, the Judges also questioned the authorities on the absence of birds in the area where treated waters were discharged.

Collector KP Karthikeyan, Commissioner of Corporation NO Sukhaputra, C Robert Bruce, Tirunelveli MP, Veera Kathiravan, Additional Advocate General and others accompanied the judges, sources said.