HC issues gag order against linking EPS to Kodanad case, directs Dhanapal to pay Rs 1.10 cr to AIADMK chief

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued an order permanently restraining Dhanapal, the brother of C Kanagaraj who was the prime accused in the Kodanad dacoity case, from making any remarks against the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Justice RMT Teekaa Raman allowed the defamation suit filed by EPS seeking Rs 1.10 crore from Dhanapal for the damages by linking him with the Kodanad dacoity case.

Dhanapal, brother of C Kanagaraj, driver of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who died suspiciously, made several interviews to the television and digital media. He alleged that EPS has a key role in the Kodanad dacoity case.

Aggrieved by the allegation of Dhanapal, EPS claimed that it was an agenda-driven plan to defame him after his rise as general secretary of AIADMK. He also accused Dhanapal of having caused great damage to his reputation and long stand of political life by spreading false news by linking him with the heist cum murder at the Kodanad estate, when EPS was holding the State's reins.

EPS filed the defamation case seeking a permanent injunction on Dhanapal from making any statements or interviews linking him with the Kodanad dacoity case.

The court also appointed advocate Karthikei Balan as advocate commissioner to record EPS's evidence at his residence by accepting an application. The advocate commissioner submitted the recorded evidence and both the parties placed their arguments. Based on that, the court issued an injunction against Dhanapal and allowed the suit.