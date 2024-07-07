HC grants interim bail to cop jailed in Sathankulam custodial deaths case

MADURAI: X Thomas Francis, a cop jailed for Sathankulam custodial deaths sought interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding on July 8.

After hearing the bail plea, Justice AA Nakkiran of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court, ordered that the trial prisoner Thomas Francis, confined in Madurai central jail, is granted interim bail for four days from 4 pm on July 7 till 4 pm, on July 11 on execution of own bond for a sum of Rs 10,000 to the satisfaction of the Superintendent of Central Prison, Madurai.

During the period of interim bail, the petitioner should appear before the Inspector of Police, Meignanapuram police station, Thoothukudi district, every day.