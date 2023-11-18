HC grants bail to AIADMK functionary who disseminated objectionable video against CM

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has granted conditional bail to an AIADMK functionary, who disseminated an objectionable video on social media, containing derogatory comments against the Chief Minister of the State.

Justice C V Karthikeyan wrote that it is hoped that the period of incarceration would have sufficiently reformed the petitioner while granting bail.

Further, the judge wrote, that the petitioner must be more respectable to every human being, only then he would be having respect for his wife, children, and parents.

If he does not respect any other person then it would also mean that he doesn't respect his wife, children, and parents, read the judgment.

The judge inclined to grant bail to the petitioner on condition to execute a bond for a sum of Rs. 10,000 and directed the petitioner to report daily to the police concerned until further orders.

On October 10, Pollachi East police arrested the petitioner P Arunkumar under sections 153, 504, 505 (1) (b) of IPC and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

It is reported that the petitioner Arunkumar being a functionary of AIADMK, posted an objectionable video on his social media page, containing derogatory comments against the Chief Minister. Based on the complaints lodged by DMK functionaries, he was arrested.

The petitioner moved MHC seeking bail.

The counsel for the police contended that the petitioner should tender an apology for his offense. However, the judge observed that the petitioner would apologize as an eye wash, he must realize his offence from his heart.