HC frowns over Railway’s plastic use

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over Railways usage of plastic water bottles and said it was perpetuating plastic development and its manufacture.

A HC bench directed the Railways to file a report on the steps taken to exterminate the use of plastic in trains, even as it wanted the transporter to be a “model employer” in this regard.

A division bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha gave the directive recently while passing further interim orders on a review petition filed by Tamil Nadu Pondy Plastic Association against the ban on use of plastics. “We express our deep dissatisfaction over the usage of plastic water bottles by Railways and Railways are perpetuating plastic development and manufacture of more plastic. We are informed that even in the newly introduced Vande Bharat trains, the use of plastics is on the higher side.”

“Therefore, a status report shall be filed by the Railways as to the steps/action taken to exterminate the use of plastic in trains and this court wants Railways to be a model employer in the matter of plastic eradication,” the bench said.