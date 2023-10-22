HC dismisses plea challenging take over of Kumbeswarar temple by HR&CE

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed an appeal challenging the declaration of Kumbeswarar temple, Kurinjipadi, a public temple by the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowment Department (HR&CE).

Petitioner S Somasundaram, the managing trustee of Kumbeswarar temple, Kurinjipadi Taluk, Cuddalore district moved the High Court seeking to set aside an order of the court in 2020, validating the decision to declare the temple public under the HR&CE.

“We are of the view that the temple has not fulfilled the factors to be declared as a private temple,” observed a division bench of the High Court comprising Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice K Rajasekar.

The temple is not dedicated to a few persons but to all the communities for worship and as the temple is collecting donations, contributions, and funds for management of the trust, it cannot be treated as a private temple.

In 2020, the management of Kumbeswarar temple challenged the demand notice, issued by the HR&CE wherein, the temple was asked to pay audit fees by raising various grounds. However, the court dismissed the petition in 2020.

Aggrieved by the order, the management of the temple moved the HC.

The counsel of the appellants contended that it is a private temple established 200 years ago by a certain community. Hence, HR & CE has no control over the temple or the management, argued the counsel. However, the bench rejected the contentions of the temple and dismissed the appeal.