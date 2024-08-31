HC dismisses drug 'kingpin' Jaffer Sadiq’s plea against ED arrest in PMLA case

CHENNAI: The High Court dismissed the plea of Jaffer Sadiq, an alleged drug kingpin, seeking to quash the arrest order issued against him in connection with the money laundering case.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice V Sivagnanam dismissed Jaffer Sadiq’s plea as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) followed all the procedures while issuing the arrest order stipulated under PMLA and the CrPC became inconsistent over the special act.

Senior counsel Abudu Kumar Rajaratnam representing the petitioner submitted that his client got bail on July 10 in the NDPS case by a special court in Delhi, hence the Prisoner of Transit (PT) warrant issued to produce him before the sessions court of Chennai became null and void. However, the prison authority illegally detained him for five days.

Special public prosecutor for ED, N Ramesh submitted that the ED had formally arrested Jaffer Sadiq on June 26, the contention of the petitioner on illegal detention is not applicable.