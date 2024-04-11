HC dismisses bail plea of Mayiladuthurai BJP secy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the bail petition preferred by Mayiladuthurai BJP president K Agoram in a case booked for allegedly attempting to extort money from Dharmapuram Aadheenam Sri Kaiylai Masilamani Desiga Ganasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal.

Justice T V Thamilselvi heard the bail petition moved by K Agoram, in a case booked against him for allegedly threatening the Aadheenam to extort money.

The government advocate submitted that the petitioner is a history sheeter and nearly 45 cases were registered against him. It was also submitted that since the investigation is underway, the other co-accused in the case were absconding, at this juncture, if bail was granted to the petitioner, he may tamper with the evidence.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that most of the cases booked against his client are petty cases and most of them were already closed or quashed.

However, the judge found there is a chance to tamper with the evidence if the petitioner enlarged at bail and hence refused to grant bail.

Aadheenam’s brother Viruthagiri, lodged a complaint against Agoram and six others stating that the accused were threatening them by claiming that obscene video and audio of Aadheenam is in their possession and attempting to extort money for not releasing the alleged content. Based on the complaint on February 25, Myladuthurai police registered a case against the accused under sections 323, 307, 389, 506 (2), and 120B of IPC.