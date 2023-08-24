HC directs striking NLCIL labourers to approach Centre

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the labourers of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) who indulged in strike to approach the Centre with their grievances and directed the Union government to pass an order within 8 weeks.

Justice M Dhandapani observed that until the disposal of the order by the Centre, the contract labourers should not indulge in any activity to disturb the NLCIL management and the judge directed the NLCIL not to take disciplinary action against the labourers, who indulged in the strike.

The judge directed the Union government to pass an appropriate order regarding the dispute between the contract labourers and NLCIL, under Section 10 (1) of the Industrial Dispute Act 1947, within 8 weeks.

Justice Dhandapani also directed the labourers to approach the Union government within two weeks. The NLCIL moved the Madras High Court to prevent the labourers, who were on strike, from disturbing other employers and day to day activity of the management. However, after the direction of the HC, the labourers withdrew their strike and sought remedy for their grievances. Jeeva Oppantha Thozhilalar Sangam indulged in a strike demanding permanent work and a pay raise. Justice Dhandapani directed the NLCIL and Jeeva Oppantha Thozhilalar Sangam to come up with a decision on appointing a retired Justice to mediate the dispute.

When the case was taken up for hearing on Tuesday, the counsel for NLCIL Nithianandham had not given consent to appoint a retired Justice as mediator. However, the counsel for the Sangam G Sankaran sought remedy from the court itself, which the judge refused stating that “I cannot travel beyond my power.”

However, the judge directed the contract labourers to approach the Union government in 2 weeks and directed the Union government to pass an order within 8 weeks.

He also observed that if the NLCIL changed to renewable energy, the environmentalists would be happy. Most of the Western countries switched off their coal and nuclear plants and moved to renewable energy to for power, observed the judge. If we plant solar panels over the Cauvery river itself, we can get the power that the NLCIL is generating now, observed the judge.