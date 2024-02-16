HC directs Palani temple admin to arrange parking facility for devotees and tourists

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Palani temple administration to create parking facilities exclusively for devotees and tourists.

The High Court’s direction was especially for those who get access to the Dhandayudhapani Swamy temple through Girivalam path. Facilities for parking vehicles must be created for the visiting pilgrims, the administration was told.

A Radhakrishnan, in his contempt petition, which was concerned about an earlier order on the removal of encroachments surrounding the Girivalam path, stated that many encroachers were engaged in commercial operations, which was causing hindrance to a large number of devotees, who visit the temple during festivals.

Earlier, the court constituted a committee headed by retired HC Judge V Bharathidasan to oversee the eviction exercise and give suggestions for a lasting solution, the petitioner said. Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for the Palani temple administration in a report said iron barricading was underway at nine places on the girivalam path to prevent entry of vehicles. These works would be completed within two weeks. While most of the encroachments have been removed along the Girivalam path, some portions would be cleared soon.

Moreover, a battery-operated car facility would be made available soon for the convenience of devotees undertaking girivalam.

A division bench, comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, after hearing the arguments directed the authorities to permit vehicles along the Girivalam path. Adequate measures should be initiated to prevent any encroachment on Girivalam path and ensure that law and order was maintained. A report should be submitted in two weeks regarding the execution of the orders, the bench said.