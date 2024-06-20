HC directs govt to remove lock and seal from Kallakurichi school where Class 12 girl had died in 2022

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to remove restrictions from the building of the Sakthi Matric Higher Secondary School at Kaniyamoor, Chinnasalem where a Class 12 girl, R Srimathi, had allegedly died by suicide in 2022.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan heard the petition moved by Latha Educational Society, which runs the school, seeking to remove the lock and seal from the third floor of Block A and the terrace of the school building.

On July 17, 2022, the school building and the assets were completely vandalized followed by the Class 12 student's death by suicide. The girl, R Srimathi (17) from Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore, had mentioned in her note that two instructors had mistreated her.

After the incident, the school premises was completely shut down and an investigation was conducted regarding her death.

The High Court granted interim relief to the management by allowing the opening of the school building for conducting physical classes but restricted access to the third floor and the terrace of the building.

Since the investigation agency completed the investigation and a chargesheet was submitted before the trial court, the school management moved the High Court, seeking to open the restricted places.

The school submitted that they should be allowed to use the third floor for conducting classes since the academic year has already begun.

However, the state objected to the submission, stating that the third floor was not used for conducting classes but for running the canteen. Further, the management has built the third floor without permission, hence the petition should be rejected, it said.

After the submissions, the judge directed the district collector of Kallakurichi to re-open the restricted places in the school building.