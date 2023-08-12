HC directs fresh probe into Adheenam’s 1,000-acre land claim

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Assistant Settlement Officer (ASO) Chepauk, Chennai, to conduct a fresh inquiry for a representation by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam claiming thousand acres of land in Ambasamudram.

Justice SM Subramaniam observed that the authorities in dealing with the huge amount of land problems, are not expected to shift their responsibilities and in conducting a detailed enquiry. In the present case, any party attempting to prolong or protract the proceedings cannot be encouraged by the ASO, observed the judge. Further, the judge directed the ASO to ensure that the enquiry proceedings are concluded as expeditiously as possible. The Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking ryotwari patta and kudivaram rights to them for thousand acres of land in Ambasamudram Taluk, Tirunelveli.

Advocate KP Sanjeev Kumar for the Adheenam contended that a thousand acres were gifted to the Adheenam by a king and it was taken back by the government enforcing Tamil Nadu Inam Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act. However, he contended that the Adheenam is cultivating the land and paying taxes, claiming ryotwari patta. He argued that most of the tenants are paying lease and claimed kudivaram rights.

The Special Government Pleader (SGP) Ravichandran contended that the Adheenam has not produced any crucial documents to claim the land.

On the counter, the counsel for the petitioner contended that in 1980 documents and materials were submitted in support of their claim.

According to the petitioner, some of the lessees demanded a patta for the land and following it, the ASO, Chepauk, issued an order to grant a patta.

Challenging the order Adheenam moved the HC in 2018 and the order was set aside.

Now the petitioner is claiming ryotwari patta and kudivaram rights. After the submissions, the judge directed the ASO to conduct an inquiry considering the documents submitted by the Adheenam in 1980 and disposed of the petition.