HC directs Centre to handover 5,765 Keeladi artefacts to TN

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Central government to handover 5,765 artefacts unearthed during the first two excavations carried out by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Keeladi archaeological site in Sivaganga district to the State government.

In a PIL, Kanimozhi Mathi from Chennai in 2016, stated that over 5,000 antiquities were unearthed during the first and the second phase of excavations led by Amarnath Ramakrishnan, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI from 2013 to 2016.

However, Ramakrishnan was transferred to Guwahati and PS Sriraman, Superintending Archaeologist (in-charge), who’s deputed to Keeladi,declared that there’s no significant collection of artefacts during the third phase of excavation.

Ramakrishnan submitted a detailed report, which highlighted a rich ancient culture, agriculture in those days and urban civilisation in Keeladi, on findings of the first two phases of excavation to the Central government. Citing these, the petitioner sought the reinstatement of Ramakrishnan, to handover all artefacts discovered by the ASI to the State government and also a site museum at Keeladi. Meanwhile, the counsel on behalf of Central government said currently preparing a report on the ASI’s excavations in Keeladi and as many as 5,765 artefacts, which are being maintained at the ASI’s Chennai Circle, recorded during the first two phases, would soon be handed over to the State.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice P. Dhanabal directed the Centre to handover 5,765 artefacts discovered by the ASI to the State after publishing a report on its excavations within a period of nine months.