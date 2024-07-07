HC directs burial of slain BSP leader Armstrong at Pothur village in Tiruvallur today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Sunday gave permission to bury the mortal remains of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong in one-acre of ryotwari punjai land at Pothur Village in Tiruvallur district after the State gave its nod to convert the land into a burial site.

K Armstrong, 52, was murdered by a bike-borne gang of six-members near his house in Chennai on Friday.

The court was hearing the writ petition filed last evening by Porkodi, wife of Armstrong, seeking to allow burial of her husband's body in the party office in Perambur and construction of a memorial there.

Earlier in the day, Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan had refused to grant permission for burial in the BSP party office premises citing that it was located in a residential area and was congested as it had narrow approach roads. She then asked the petitioner if they had an alternative location to bury the BSP leader's body.

In the hearing post noon, the judge directed the police to provide necessary protection for a peaceful procession and urged Armstrong's supporters to co-operate with the state.

The judge also granted liberty to the petitioner to construct a hospital or any other establishment within the city in memory of Armstrong after gaining permission from the government in accordance with the law.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted after since a relative of Armstrong had come forward and offered their one-acre land, which is in Pothur village, to bury the leader's mortal remains, the village panchayat passed a resolution granting permission in this regard.

Subsequently, the district collector sent the resolution to the state government. After perusing it, the State agreed to convert the ryotwari punjai land into a burial site, said the AAG.

After the submission, the judge directed to bury the mortal remains of Armstrong in the newly-earmarked place in Pothur village on Sunday itself.

Meanwhile, Armstrong's body has been placed at the Chennai Bunder Garden School in Perambur for the public to pay their last respects.