HC closes Stalin’s plea on Moulivakkam building case

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court closed the writ petition filed by Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2014, to transfer the probe of the Moulivakkam building collapse case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy. Senior counsel P Wilson appearing for the CM submitted that nothing survives in this case as the police already filed a charge sheet and sought to close the matter. Recording the submission the bench closed the writ petition.

On June 28, 2014, an under-construction 11-storey residential building named as “The Faith” collapsed onto an adjoining building at Moulivakkam, Chennai, killing more than 60 people. The then CM J Jayalalithaa constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the accident and also appointed a commission headed by retired Judge R Regupathy to inquire.

However, the then DMK treasurer Stalin dissatisfied with the investigation of the SIT approached the HC seeking to transfer the probe to CBI.