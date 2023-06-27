HC: Caste has no role in fixing temple priests

CHENNAI: The pedigree based on caste will have no role to play in the appointment of Archaka (temple priest) if the person is well-versed, properly trained, and qualified to perform poojas, as per Agamas, the Madras High Court has said. The court also said the appointment of an Archaka is a secular act and hence above hereditary rights, citing a Supreme Court’s judgment.



Disposing of a petition filed by Muthu Subramania Gurukkal, priest of the Sri Sugavaneswarar Swamy Temple in Salem, to quash the notification calling for applications to fill up the position, Justice N Anand Venkatesh held that there is no justification for insisting that only a Brahmin can perform the rites and rituals.



“It can be performed by anyone well-versed, properly trained, and qualified to perform the pooja in a manner conducive and appropriate to the worship of the particular deity,” the Bench stated, citing the Supreme Court’s judgment in N Adithayan vs Travancore Devaswom Board case.



The Bench also directed the HR&CE department to come up with its stand on the future course of action for the appointment of Archakas/Sthanikam in temples.



The senior counsel R Singaravelan, who appeared for the petitioner, said appointing an Archaka can be done only by the trustees of the temples and, in case of no trustees, by the executive officers. Till the committee specifically identifies the Agama to which the subject temple belongs, there is no question of proceeding further with the appointment of Archakas, said the counsel. Countering this, NRR Arun Natarajan, a special government pleader, said there is no difficulty in identifying the Agama that governs the subject temple.



Further, the Justice directed the executive officer of the Sri Sugavaneswarar Swamy temple to issue an advertisement in line with the observations made by the court. The petitioner shall be permitted to perform the poojas till the appointment of the Archaka, the Bench said, disposing of the petition.

