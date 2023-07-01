HC bans sand quarry, orders State govt to file counter affidavit in 4 weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction to ban the operation of a sand quarry in Then Pennai River, Enathimangalam, Villupuram district. The court also ordered the Tamil Nadu government to file a counter affidavit in 4 weeks. Petitioner K Hemarajan from Enathimangalam moved the Madras HC seeking to quash the license of the sand quarry in the Then Pennai River and ban its operation.

He mentioned that the sand quarry operation on 11 hectares on the banks of Then Pennai River would affect groundwater levels and agriculture. “Even after expressing dissent during the grievance meeting, sand quarry has been going on without any consideration of the village panchayat resolution,” said the petitioner.

The district administration didn’t care to take any action against the sand quarry after his complaint against the sand quarry, read the petition. When the case was listed before Judge M Dhandapani, some pictures were submitted to prove the illegalities of the sand quarry. He asked how the operations were allowed against the permitted level. The judge banned sand quarry, ordered the State to submit a counter affidavit in 4 weeks, and adjourned the case.

