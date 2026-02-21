'Hawala' regime in panic over ministers in dock, alleges Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday stepped up his attack on the DMK government, vowing to seize hawala money he accused the ruling party has amassed during its tenure and return it to the people if the AIADMK is voted back to power.
Addressing a public meeting in Ambattur OT as part of the second phase of his statewide campaign, titled Puratchi Thamizharin Ezhuchi Payanam, Palaniswami alleged large-scale irregularities in Tasmac operations, including financial misappropriation through overpricing of liquor bottles, and accused ministers of facing serious corruption charges. Referring to recent court directions against senior minister KN Nehru in cases filed by the AIADMK, he said the ruling party was fearful of legal scrutiny.
He also criticised the government over law and order issues, the delay in appointing a permanent Director General of Police, and the rise in drug abuse among youth. Highlighting the AIADMK’s tenure between 2016 and 2021, Palaniswami said his government had effectively managed drought, Cyclone Gaja and the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited welfare measures such as Amma Canteens, free ration supplies, financial assistance to ration card holders, and the establishment of new medical colleges. He maintained that major infrastructure projects, including Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, were initiated during the AIADMK regime.
Questioning the DMK’s claims on industrial investments and job creation, Palaniswami demanded a white paper on memoranda of understanding signed during foreign visits. He alleged that the State’s debt had increased significantly under the present government without commensurate development. He further accused the DMK of laundering corruption proceeds abroad and reiterated his pledge to seize hawala funds and return them to the people if the AIADMK returns to power.
Reiterating key electoral assurances, he promised financial assistance for women, free bus travel for men, housing for the urban poor, education loan relief for students and subsidised LPG cylinders.
Urging voters to reject what he described as family rule, Palaniswami called upon the electorate to support the AIADMK and its allies in the forthcoming Assembly elections.