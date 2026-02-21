'Hawala' regime in panic over ministers in dock, alleges Edappadi K Palaniswami

Addressing a public meeting in Ambattur OT as part of the second phase of his statewide campaign, titled Puratchi Thamizharin Ezhuchi Payanam, Palaniswami alleged large-scale irregularities in Tasmac operations, including financial misappropriation through overpricing of liquor bottles, and accused ministers of facing serious corruption charges. Referring to recent court directions against senior minister KN Nehru in cases filed by the AIADMK, he said the ruling party was fearful of legal scrutiny.

He also criticised the government over law and order issues, the delay in appointing a permanent Director General of Police, and the rise in drug abuse among youth. Highlighting the AIADMK’s tenure between 2016 and 2021, Palaniswami said his government had effectively managed drought, Cyclone Gaja and the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited welfare measures such as Amma Canteens, free ration supplies, financial assistance to ration card holders, and the establishment of new medical colleges. He maintained that major infrastructure projects, including Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, were initiated during the AIADMK regime.