Hawala money: 6 in judicial custody

Suspected to have connection with an international gang, they were remanded in judicial custody.

It is said that on July 4 late hours, the KK Nagar police received information about the stay of suspicious persons in a house, and soon, a police team headed by the Assistant Commissioner Kennedy rushed to the spot and searched the house and found that six persons made contradictory responses to the police.

Further inquiry found that the gang had possessed a cash of Rs 14.40 lakh.

The six were identified as Dhameem Ansari (29), Ajmir Ali (32), Palani Murugan (24), Praveen (25), Muthamizh Selvan (28) and Rajkumar (26), all from Ramanathapuram.