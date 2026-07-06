Hawala money: 6 in judicial custody

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police arrested six persons who had reportedly possessed hawala money worth Rs 14,40 lakh.
Suspected to have connection with an international gang, they were remanded in judicial custody.
It is said that on July 4 late hours, the KK Nagar police received information about the stay of suspicious persons in a house, and soon, a police team headed by the Assistant Commissioner Kennedy rushed to the spot and searched the house and found that six persons made contradictory responses to the police.
Further inquiry found that the gang had possessed a cash of Rs 14.40 lakh.
The six were identified as Dhameem Ansari (29), Ajmir Ali (32), Palani Murugan (24), Praveen (25), Muthamizh Selvan (28) and Rajkumar (26), all from Ramanathapuram.
The interrogation by the police found that they were involved in the illegal exchange of foreign currency and they were getting a commission of Rs 6,000 per one lakh and they were depositing the money in the account of a person residing in Singapore.
Subsequently, the police seized the money, around 150 debit cards, premium mobile phones and several SIM cards.
They confessed to the police that they were doing this illegal business in Ramanathapuram, and the police sensed their activities, and hence they shifted their location to Tiruchy.
Since they had been involved in the exchange of foreign currencies, the police suspected that they had connections with several offences, including illegal transaction of money, cryptocurrency transaction and various other offences.
On Monday, they were arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate's court, and they were remanded in judicial custody.
Meanwhile, the police shared the information with Enforcement Directorate officials who had planned to interrogate them.
The NIA team also were alerted as they were having some international connections.