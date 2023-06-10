Havoc in Ambur after heavy rain for 45 minutes

AMBUR: Rain accompanied by strong winds resulted in parts of the Chennai –Bengaluru National Highway being water logged while trees were uprooted on the Ambur–Umarabad section affecting traffic on Thursday evening.

As power was stopped due to the rain there were no human casualties when a power pole was uprooted on the Ambur–Umarabad Road. But the worst affected were residents of East Ambur who were unable to cross to the other side of the rail tracks as the underpass in the area became water logged.

Vehicular movement was possible only when a JCB was brought in to push the water to one side resulting in vehicles quickly following the JCB to pass to the other side.

Residents said, as this is a regular feature whenever we experience rain, we want district officials to visit the site for first-hand knowledge of our plight. They also sent complaints via WhatsApp to Collector D Baskara Pandian highlight their issues.