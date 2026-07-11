Have more kids, reverse Tamil Nadu’s falling birth rate: Minister Arunraj

Addressing a World Population Day awareness programme in the city, Arunraj said Tamil Nadu's fertility rate had dropped to 1.3, substantially below the replacement level of 2.1 and lower than the national average of 1.9, making it imperative to create a social environment that encouraged parenthood.\



"Population is not a burden; it is human capital. A large population is an opportunity if it is utilised properly. Every child's birth brings joy not only to a family but also contributes to the nation's future," he said.



The minister stressed that women should not be left to shoulder the responsibilities of parenting alone, men must play an equal role in raising children and managing household responsibilities.



"When men share family responsibilities, women gain the confidence and support needed to embrace motherhood. Parenthood is the responsibility of both husband and wife," he said.



Pointing out that nearly 16% of Tamil Nadu's population was above the age of 60, Arunraj said the State needed to address the steady decline in births through supportive public policies rather than treating population growth as a concern. He cited welfare measures introduced by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, such as financial incentives for families having a third and fourth child, longer maternity and paternity leave, and free education for children.