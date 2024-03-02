Have guts? AIADMK dares BJP to field Nirmala, Jaishankar in TN

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leaders dared the Tamil Nadu BJP to field party big guns Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar in any of the constituencies in the State and prove its mettle. They also hit out at the saffron party and PM Modi for “bid to hijack” the legacy of AIADMK stalwarts MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

The outbursts by senior AIADMK leaders against the party’s former ally come amidst the BJP claims and speculations in certain quarters that the party has grown significantly and would emerge as an alternative to the ruling DMK.

At a public meeting in Krishnagiri on Thursday night, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP and ridiculed it for undermining the political understanding of the people of the State. He openly challenged the saffron party’s national leadership to field the Union Finance Minister and the External Affairs Minister from the State and prove their growing popularity. “Will the BJP field its union ministers, who have roots in TN, in the LS elections and prove the same?” he asked.

After a year-long fieldwork to field L Murugan in the LS polls (from The Nilgiris), it dropped the plans and nominated him to the Rajya Sabha instead. “Why Murugan was nominated for Rajya Sabha instead of fielding him in the polls in TN?,” wondered Munusamy.

He further said, unlike the BJP ruling states, TN was at the forefront in all sectors and socio-economic index to drive the point that Dravidian parties alone can fulfil the aspirations of the people here.

In another meeting, AIADMK spokesperson and former minister Vaigaichelvan ridiculed PM Modi’s speeches in Palladam and Tirunelveli and said his gimmicks won’t work in the land of Periyar.

Senior leader and party’s manifesto committee member Semmalai said PM Modi praised late MGR and J Jayalalithaa for hijacking AIADMK’s legacy and eying its vote bank.