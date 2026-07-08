Hassle-free darshan key to HR&CE reforms: Minister Ramesh

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a grievance redressal meeting for residents of the Srirangam Assembly constituency, Ramesh said the government was committed to improving basic amenities in temples and had directed officials not to delay public welfare measures.

"The HR&CE Department will be revamped soon. The reforms are being studied and an announcement will be made shortly," he said.

The minister said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had instructed all elected representatives to meet people directly, understand their grievances and ensure they are resolved at the earliest. Such interactions, he said, had strengthened coordination among elected representatives, officials and the public.