Hassle-free darshan key to HR&CE reforms: Minister Ramesh

TIRUCHY: The HR&CE Minister S Ramesh assured that the department will soon undergo reforms, with the government studying measures to ensure hassle-free darshan in temples across the State.
Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a grievance redressal meeting for residents of the Srirangam Assembly constituency, Ramesh said the government was committed to improving basic amenities in temples and had directed officials not to delay public welfare measures.
"The HR&CE Department will be revamped soon. The reforms are being studied and an announcement will be made shortly," he said.
The minister said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had instructed all elected representatives to meet people directly, understand their grievances and ensure they are resolved at the earliest. Such interactions, he said, had strengthened coordination among elected representatives, officials and the public.
Refuting reports that the fee for paid darshan at the Tiruchendur temple had been increased, Ramesh alleged that some people were spreading false information to tarnish the TVK government's image.
"We are continuing the procedures that were in place earlier. They will be reviewed after obtaining feedback from devotees. We will never impose anything against the interests of the people," he said.
On the issue of VIP darshan, the minister said concerns would be addressed and action would be taken against anyone acting against the interests of devotees.
Ramesh also said police had arrested persons from other states who were operating fake websites offering online bookings for Yatri Nivas in Srirangam. He added that the government would launch an official website for online booking at Yatri Nivas.