Harvester rent, boon for middlemen, bane for delta farmers

With samba and thalady harvest already commenced across the Delta region and likely to peak in a couple of weeks, farmers have been consistently raising concerns over the availability of harvester machines and seeking regulation of rental rates.

After several appeals from the farmer associations, the respective district administrations across the region convened tripartite meetings, involving progressive farmers, leaders of farmers associations, agricultural officials, including agricultural engineering department staff, private harvester owners and agents in January to fix the rentals for harvester machines. Accordingly, the rent was fixed at Rs 2,600 per hour for belt machines and Rs 1,850 per hour for tyre-type machines. For the belt-type machines owned by the agricultural engineering department, the rate was fixed at Rs 1,880 per hour, and for the tyre-type ones, it was Rs 1,160 per hour.