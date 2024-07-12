Harur town panchayat to be upgraded into Municipality, says CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday unveiled 621 completed projects worth Rs 444.77 crores and distributed welfare aid to the tune of Rs 56.04 crore to 2637 beneficiaries in Dharmapuri.

Announcing several new welfare projects for Dharmapuri district, Stalin said Harur Town Panchayat in Dharmapuri district will be upgraded into a municipality.

“Mobiripatti and Thottampatti villages will be merged to upgrade Harur Town Panchayat into a municipality,” he said.

Other projects in the pipeline include development of Harur Government Hospital at Rs 51 crore, a rail over bridge on Dharmapuri- Vennampatti Road and renovation of Panjapallai and Rajapalayam check dams at Rs 5.50 crore.

He also announced plans to renovate damaged class rooms in Palayampudur Government High School, construction of community halls and new drinking water projects.

The Chief Minister said that under, ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ scheme (CM in your constituency) 2.29 lakh grievance petitions were resolved, while 68.30 lakh petitions were addressed through ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ scheme.

“Of this, 72,438 petitions were from Dharmapuri alone,” he said.