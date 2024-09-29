Hardware store worker electrocuted in Tiruvallur while removing roof tiles

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old hardware store employee, Senrayan, lost his life on Sunday after being electrocuted while removing roof tiles from a shop in Kuppamma Chatram area in Tiruvallur district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred when Bhaskar, a hardware shop owner, asked Senrayan, a resident of Indira Nagar, to remove tiles from the roof of the shop this morning.

While engaged in the work, Senrayan came into contact with a high-voltage overhead power line and got electrocuted on the spot, the report added.

On information, the Tiruvallur taluk police arrived promptly at the scene and sent the body of the deceased to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

They have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Work on widening the stretch of Chennai-Tirupati National Highway from Tiruvallur to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border was recently resumed after being in limbo nearly six years. As part of road widening efforts, the National Highways Authority of India is currently focused on removing encroachments from Thirupachur to Ponpadi in Tiruvallur district. The removal of roof tiles from the roadside hardware store was part of this drive, according to the report.