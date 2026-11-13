Harassment Row: MLA’s explanation forwarded; Kallakurichi Collector to respond says KA Sengottaiyan

“The explanation had been forwarded to the Collector, who would now decide on the matter,” he said.

The acknowledgement, made during an interaction with the media at Sathyamangalam, contradicts the accused MLA's and the entire TVK war room's claim that nothing happened and it was all a figment of imagination. The minister told reporters that ruling party member Arul Vignesh had submitted an explanation on the controversy over the alleged improper messages sent to the District Collector.

The minister said the ball was in the Collector's court to decide on the ruling-party MLA's explanation. He didn't elaborate on the clarification the TVK legislator issued.