Harassment charge: DIG seeks reply of Salem top cop

CHENNAI: The DIG (Deputy Inspector General) of Police, Salem range, S Rajeshwari, has issued a memo to Salem Superintendent of Police (SP), R Sivakumar, seeking a response on the harassment allegations laid against him by a woman officer of equivalent rank serving in Salem city.

According to police sources, the woman officer had made an oral complaint to senior cops on the harassment meted out by Sivakumar.

Recently, the SP shot himself in the foot after he uploaded a status message on his WhatsApp naming the officer and claimed that she was indulging in ‘collections’ to pay up and get posting as Salem SP. He had insinuated that she had the help of a former DGP (Director General of Police) rank officer and was making moves through back-channels.

Since the woman officer was named in the status, she filed an oral complaint with Salem City Police Commissioner, who referred the matter to Salem DIG, according to police sources. She has also filed a written complaint to the DIG on the SP’s behaviour, sources said.