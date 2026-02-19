Happy to say no to water-guzzling data centres, Rajaa shares alternate vision

Outlining how the State intends to shape the next phase of industrial growth in and around the State's capital city, the minister said the government would discourage large conventional facilities within the city. Delivering a talk at the Super Chennai Conclave, the minister said the government would discourage large conventional facilities within the city.

Drawing a clear line on data-centre policy, he said, "allocating prime industrial land for water and power-intensive, low-employment facilities was not the preferred approach. We are happy to say no to water-guzzling data centres.

If my friends in Andhra want such projects, they are welcome to go there, he added.