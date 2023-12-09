Happy that BJP workers are distributing relief materials to flood-affected people: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday said that he is delighted to know that his party workers are distributing relief materials to the people affected by floods in Chennai caused by Cyclone Michaung.

He added that the suburbs of Chennai are more affected than the central parts, but government officials and legislators are not paying attention to these areas.

Annamalai also slammed Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru for his contradictory statements on drainage work completion. "KN Nehru said that 98% of the drainage works were completed four months ago. Yesterday, he said that only 42% work was completed four days ago. If the government lies, how can the common man believe anything?," he questioned.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP chief visited flood-affected areas in Chennai and expressed his concern over the devastation caused by cyclone Michaung. "Shocked by the scale of devastation caused by the recent Michaung floods in the Southern Bay," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin donated a month's salary towards the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to support the flood relief works.