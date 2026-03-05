HAPP receives hoax bomb threat in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: HAPP, Tiruchy received an email bomb threat, and it was later declared a hoax threat after a thorough screening of the premises on Thursday.
It is said that the HAPP officials received an email stating that the entire premises would be blown off and soon, the officials asked the employees to vacate the premises at once.
After the employees vacated, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), along with Tiruchy district Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, scanned the entire premises, and after a thorough inspection, it was declared to be a hoax threat.
Subsequently, the daily activities resumed. A case has been registered, and investigations are under way.