Haphazard release of results affecting final-year students

VELLORE: Final year undergraduate students attached to various colleges affiliated with Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University are unable to either opt for revaluation or to apply for postgraduate courses due to the disorganised release of exam results, sources revealed.

Self-financing colleges association TUDA (Thiruvalluvar University Development Association) sources said that while the results of BA English literature for students in Polur were released, the same was not done for Tiruvannamalai colleges, resulting in students finding fault with individual colleges. Similarly, while the results for microbiology and biochemistry subjects in colleges in the Vellore area were released, it was not so for colleges in the Tiruvannamalai area.

Affiliated colleges were shocked when they received results dubbed Phase 3 with a message from the exams controller of the university stating that “the results for candidates (UIP - under in process) will be published (Phase 4) shortly.”

“If a student writes both regular and arrear papers, the varsity publishes results only for some papers resulting in the student being unable to decide on a course of action regarding his future,” said Tiruvalluvar University Coordination Council (TUCC) secretary Antony Baskaran. TUCC president G Elango was blunt when he said “The university has not bothered to set right this issue, despite being brought to the notice of all top varsity officials including Vice-Chancellor CT Arumugam and Exam Controller M Chandran.”

DT Next highlighted on July 21 the varsity publishing Phase 1 and Phase 2 results where results for some subjects were withheld. Repeated attempts to contact the controller of exams were not successful. VC Arumugam said he would only talk in person.