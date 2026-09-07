Hands that launch rockets beg for job security: TNCC president Manickam Tagore

"While the same hands that launch rockets admired by the world are being forced to submit petitions and letters seeking job security, proper wages and livelihood, is this not a tragedy?" he asked.

Tagore alleged that the BJP government was attempting to hand over the institution, built over decades through the efforts of Indian scientists in pursuit of self-reliance, to corporate interests.

He added that the country celebrated ISRO's achievements, including rocket launches, lunar and solar missions and plans to send humans into space, but questioned whether the hardships faced by its scientists and employees were being adequately recognised. "ISRO is an identity of India. We will not allow it to be handed over to private players and destroyed," Tagore said.