Hand over Palani temple land cases to CBI, urges AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has demanded that the State government hand over the investigation into the alleged fraudulent registration of temple lands to the CBI, following the death of a lawyer arrested in the Palani Murugan temple land case in Madurai Central Prison.
In a statement, Dhinakaran said lawyer Anwarudeen, who was arrested in connection with the alleged registration of Palani temple land worth around Rs 100 crore using forged documents, had died after reportedly falling ill while in prison. He also pointed out that Sub Registrar Justin Manikandan, who was allegedly involved in the case, had reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit of a government hospital due to health complications.
Dhinakaran said the developments had raised public suspicion, particularly amid a series of complaints about alleged irregularities in the registration of temple properties. He pointed out that another piece of land belonging to the Palani temple was allegedly registered in favour of a private individual on the same day as the disputed transaction. He also referred to the arrest of a person in connection with the alleged illegal registration of land belonging to the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.
Questioning the circumstances of Anwardeen's death after he returned to prison following CB-CID custodial interrogation, Dhinakaran asked whether he had died due to an alleged assault in custody or because of pre-existing health conditions.
Citing a series of custodial deaths since the TVK government came to power, Dhinakaran urged Chief Minister Vijay's government to transfer the investigation into alleged fraudulent registrations of temple lands in Tamil Nadu to the CBI and bring out the truth.