Hand over Palani temple land cases to CBI, urges AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran

In a statement, Dhinakaran said lawyer Anwarudeen, who was arrested in connection with the alleged registration of Palani temple land worth around Rs 100 crore using forged documents, had died after reportedly falling ill while in prison. He also pointed out that Sub Registrar Justin Manikandan, who was allegedly involved in the case, had reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit of a government hospital due to health complications.

Dhinakaran said the developments had raised public suspicion, particularly amid a series of complaints about alleged irregularities in the registration of temple properties. He pointed out that another piece of land belonging to the Palani temple was allegedly registered in favour of a private individual on the same day as the disputed transaction. He also referred to the arrest of a person in connection with the alleged illegal registration of land belonging to the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple.