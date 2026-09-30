Halting new domestic connections, selling LPG at 250% higher price injustice: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday condemned public sector oil companies for halting new domestic cooking gas connections across Tamil Nadu under the guise of the Gulf war, while allegedly forcing new applicants to purchase 10 kg cylinders at a 250 per cent markup.
In a statement here, he called on oil marketing companies to abandon their profit-driven approach in favour of public service for essential commodities.
Anbumani alleged that Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum have suspended the issuance of new domestic LPG connections, leaving applications pending since June.
"Instead, oil companies are reportedly offering two temporary 10 kg cylinders for an upfront payment of up to Rs 9,250 comprising Rs 6,000 as a refundable security deposit and Rs 3,250 for the gas itself", he claimed.
Calling the pricing structure exploitative, the PMK leader pointed out that existing consumers pay Rs 936 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, which translates to Rs 65.91 per kilogram.
"At that rate, two 10 kg cylinders should cost Rs 1,318.30, whereas oil companies are charging more than two and a half times that amount," he said.
The former Union Health Minister also questioned how 10 kg cylinders remain readily available if a genuine shortage exists.
He urged oil companies to immediately resume providing standard new connections or, as a temporary measure, supply the 10 kg cylinders at a fair price of Rs 659 to consumers providing proof of domestic use.