Halting new domestic connections, selling LPG at 250% higher price injustice: PMK

In a statement here, he called on oil marketing companies to abandon their profit-driven approach in favour of public service for essential commodities.

Anbumani alleged that Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum have suspended the issuance of new domestic LPG connections, leaving applications pending since June.

"Instead, oil companies are reportedly offering two temporary 10 kg cylinders for an upfront payment of up to Rs 9,250 comprising Rs 6,000 as a refundable security deposit and Rs 3,250 for the gas itself", he claimed.

Calling the pricing structure exploitative, the PMK leader pointed out that existing consumers pay Rs 936 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, which translates to Rs 65.91 per kilogram.