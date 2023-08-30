Hall tickets released for Naan Muthalvan test for UPSC aspirants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation has released hall tickets for the Naan Muthalvan competitive exam to be conducted on September I0 for aspirants awaiting their UPSC main exams.

A release issued by the special project director of Naan Muthalvan (competitive exams division), TNSDC said that the applicants could download the hall tickets for the Naan Muthalvan scholarship exam from the website https://www.naanmuthalvan.tn.gov.in.

Under the Naan Muthalvan scholarship program, the Tamil Nadu government would pay Rs 7,500 each to I, 000 aspirants in the state who have successfully cleared their UPSC preliminary exam and await the main exams, for I0 months.

The scheme was conceived by the state government to increase UPSC enrolment from the state.