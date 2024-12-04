Half-yearly exams in rain-hit TN districts to be held in January: School Education dept

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that the half-yearly exams in rain affected districts will be conducted in the first week of January 2025, as reported by Thanthi TV .

The Education Minister stated that half-yearly exams which are scheduled on December 9 will be conducts as per the timebable, except school for affected in Cyclone Fengal.

Due to rain disruptions, both practical and theory exams originally scheduled for December will now be held in January.

He also mentioned that they are consulting with the headmasters of schools most affected by the flooding and instructed education officials to make necessary arrangements.