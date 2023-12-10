Half-yearly exam postponed for students of all TN dists

CHENNAI: Owing to various restoration works undertaken at government and aided schools of Chennai and neighbouring districts as an aftermath of cyclone, the school education department has postponed the half-yearly exams for students of all classes in all districts of Tamil Nadu.

However, the schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur will reopen tomorrow (Monday) after remaining closed for a week due to Cyclone Michaung.

The exams for classes 1 to 5 have been postponed to December 13, starting with language paper and will go till December 22.

And, for classes 6 to 12, the half-yearly exams have been scheduled from December 13 to 22. For the same, the education department also released a revised timetable on Sunday.

Since the heavy rainfall lashed the whole of four districts, the schools were forced to be closed between December 4 and 9. And, the rains too have inundated the school premises, severely affecting students.

Also, it is noted that students have lost books, notebooks and uniforms due to flooding at their respective location.

Hence, before the schools reopen for classes, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 1.90 crore for restoration works. Rs 50 lakh each has been allotted for Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur and Rs 40 lakh for Kancheepuram district.

As per department circular, 17 education department officials have been appointed to monitor the school restoration works in all four districts.

After the school reopens, each school has been directed to take stock of students who lost materials such as books, notebooks and uniform on December 11 and provide the same on December 12.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a higher official said, "The monitoring officers of South and North Chennai have fully inspected the affected schools. Of the 925 schools belonging to the corporation, government, aided and Adi Dravida department in Chennai, six corporation schools have been severely affected. And, the necessary restoration works are underway."